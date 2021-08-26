Four arrested over armed cash-in-transit robbery in Crumlin

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED four people in relation to a cash-in-transit robbery in Crumlin earlier this year.

Three men, two aged in their 20s and one in his 50s, and one woman, aged in her 20s, were arrested in connection with the incident that occurred on the afternoon of 3 June.

It happened outside a post office on the Old County Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12.

The four are currently being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939, at several garda Stations in Dublin.