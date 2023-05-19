Two more teenagers arrested over Navan assault as three other boys released without charge

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 55 minutes ago
THREE TEENAGE BOYS arrested in connection with the assault of a teenage boy in Meath have been released without charge, while a further two teenage boys have been arrested.
A video of the attack has been circulating online.
Three teenagers were arrested this morning but have since been released without charge.
A garda spokesperson said: “A file will be referred in the first instance for consideration for admission to the Juvenile Diversion Programme in accordance with Part 4 of the Children Act, 2001.”
Two further teenage boys have been arrested in relation to the assault.
They are currently detained at Garda Stations in the Meath Region.
The video, which has been widely shared on social media, shows the victim walking on a green area before he is struck by a number of individuals and knocked to the ground.
The victim of the assault was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda on Monday afternoon to receive treatment for serious facial injuries.
It is understood that the incident is being investigated as an assault but that a hate offence is an aggravating factor in the incident.
A garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána has appointed a Family Liaison Officer and continues to liaise with the victim and the victim’s family.
“An Garda Síochána is aware of a video circulating on social media of this incident and out of respect for the victim in this case we would request that people refrain from sharing this video,” the spokesperson said.
Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any person with information on the assault to contact Navan Garda Station at 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site