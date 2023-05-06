Nine charged after gardaí patrol service stations for fuel theft

NINE PEOPLE HAVE been charged following a day-long Garda operation to target thefts at service stations in south Dublin.

Seven men and two women were arrested after an operation in the Tallaght and Rathfarnham areas yesterday.

Advertisement

Some 20 service stations in the area were patrolled as part of the operation.

Unifomed and plain-clothed gardaí conducted searches at a number of residences linked to people identified as serial offenders in service-station “drive offs”, in which people leave service stations without paying for fuel.

Of the nine people arrested, seven people were station bailed to appear at Tallaght District Court on 23 May. Two people have already appeared before the courts.

Investigations are ongoing.