Man suffers critical injuries in Cork city assault

GARDAÍ IN CORK have arrested two people after a man was found with critical head injuries after a disturbance in the city.

Gardaí at Mayfield are appealing for witnesses following the serious assault incident on night shortly before 9pm.

A spokesperson said Gardaí and Emergency Services were called to the Lower Glanmire Road where an injured man in his mid-40s was discovered.

“He was removed by Ambulance to Cork University Hospital where his condition is understood to be critical.

“A man and woman, both aged in their late 20s, have since been arrested and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at the Bridewell and Gurranabraher Garda Stations.

“A comprehensive forensic examination of the scene has now been completed and an incident room has been established at Mayfield Garda Station,” the spokesperson said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward or anyone who has camera footage that may help them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station 021 4554510, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.