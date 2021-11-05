#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 5 November 2021
Advertisement

Man suffers critical injuries in Cork city assault

The incident happened shortly before 9pm on Thursday night on the Lower Glanmire Road, Cork.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 5 Nov 2021, 9:46 PM
53 minutes ago 5,072 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5593873
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GARDAÍ IN CORK have arrested two people after a man was found with critical head injuries after a disturbance in the city. 

Gardaí at Mayfield are appealing for witnesses following the serious assault incident on night shortly before 9pm.

A spokesperson said Gardaí and Emergency Services were called to the Lower Glanmire Road where an injured man in his mid-40s was discovered.

“He was removed by Ambulance to Cork University Hospital where his condition is understood to be critical.

“A man and woman, both aged in their late 20s, have since been arrested and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at the Bridewell and Gurranabraher Garda Stations. 

“A comprehensive forensic examination of the scene has now been completed and an incident room has been established at Mayfield Garda Station,” the spokesperson said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward or anyone who has camera footage that may help them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station 021 4554510, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie