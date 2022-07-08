#Open journalism No news is bad news

Garda investigation launched as man beaten with weapons in gang attack

The incident happened at Arden View housing estate in Tullamore, Co Offaly on Wednesday at 1pm.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 8 Jul 2022, 3:42 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a gang attack in Tullamore, Co Offaly in which a man was beaten with weapons.

The incident happened at Arden View housing estate in Tullamore, Co Offaly on Wednesday at 1pm.

A video of the incident is circulating on social media and shows a group of people, both women and men, armed with bats, hockey sticks and a pitch fork assaulting a man who was also appeared to be carrying a weapon. 

On the video there are a large number of cars passing in the busy housing estate – sources have said the victim and his attackers were known to each other. 

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses and asked anyone with camera footage to come forward.  

“Gardaí are investigating an incident of assault which occurred in the Arden View residential estate in Tullamore, Co. Offaly on Wednesday 6th July 2022 at approximately 1pm.

“A male, aged in his 40s, was injured in the incident and brought to Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore for treatment of his injuries.

“No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí in Tullamore are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this incident to contact them. Any person who was in the Arden View area on Wednesday, 6th July 2022 and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage of the incident is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” a spokesperson said. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on (057) 9327600.

