Man arrested as Garda hospitalised after being struck in face during assault

A GARDA HAS been taken to hospital after being struck in the face near his eye in what sources say was an unprovoked attack.

Gardaí in Dundalk confirmed that just after 5pm today they were were called to the Bakehouse apartments in Dundalk in relation to public order incidents.

When gardaí arrived at scene one male member of An Garda Síochána was assaulted and received a facial injury.

He is currently being treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda.

A man in his 50s has been arrested in relation to the assault.

A second male has been arrested for public order matters and has been detained at Dundalk Garda Station.

It is understood the injured Garda is in his 20s and he was struck near the eye with a sharp implement.