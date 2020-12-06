#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 0°C Sunday 6 December 2020
Garda hospitalised after being assaulted in Co Louth

The incident happened in the Glenwood area of Dundalk last night.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 6 Dec 2020, 2:47 PM
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

A GARDA IN Co Louth has been hospitalised after being assaulted while on patrol yesterday evening.

The assault occurred in the Glenwood area of Dundalk, after a man was arrested in relation to a small drug seizure.

Gardaí went to speak to a second man in relation to the seizure and arrest, before the man became threatening and abusive towards the two garda members.

The man then assaulted both gardaí and was arrested at the scene.

One of the gardaí was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where he was treated for concussion and cuts to his hands. He has since been discharged.

The second garda did not require medical attention.

The man was taken to Dundalk garda station, where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and has since been charged.

He remains in custody and is due to appear before the courts tomorrow morning.

It follows the unrelated injury of another garda in a hit and run incident last night, also in Co Louth.

That incident occurred on the M1, where a garda was injured after a car that had been pulled over at a checkpoint fled the scene.

The injured garda was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, where his injuries were described as serious but not life-threatening.

Comments have been closed as the case is set to be heard before the courts.

