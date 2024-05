A GARDA WAS hospitalised after being struck by a car while responding to a callout to an incident in a Castleknock apartment complex last night.

The garda was outside of his patrol car and trying to affect an arrest when the assailant struck him with the vehicle shortly before 1 am. The man then went on to ram multiple garda patrol cars as he attempted to flee the area.

The assailant was armed with a blade.

No arrests have been made yet, but the Garda Press Office said that Gardaí are following “definite lines of enquiry”.

They said that the injured garda remains off duty, and that welfare supports have been put in place.

Advertisement

Garda Mark Ferris of rank-and-file body the Garda Representative Association told The Journal that it is “deeply regrettable” that another young garda has been injured while on duty, in a situation that could have proved to be lethal.

He said that the Garda who was attacked left hospital today, and that he is “in shock” following the incident.

“He feels blessed that he wasn’t run over and his injuries were non-life threatening,” Ferris added.

Ferris – who is a Detective Garda based in Blanchardstown and is a member of the GRA executive committee – said that it’s important incidents like this one are highlighted as they show “the ongoing law and order crisis afflicting the State”.

“As public servants on the sharp end of the criminal justice system we are vulnerable to the flagrant lack of regard a minority of violent criminals have for the conventions of civilised society,” he said.

“Unfortunately it’s too often the case that there simply are not enough Gardaí to protect their colleagues when they come under attack,” Ferris added.

“Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesperson said.