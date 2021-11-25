Gardaí awaiting post mortem results in Balbriggan suspicious death investigation

Gardaí at the scene of the discovery this morning.

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE discovery of the body of a man in a house in Balbriggan yesterday believe the victim died violently.

Forensic specialists have been examining the scene where the man, who was in his 60′s, was found.

The man’s body was discovered in his home at Dun Saithne Green in Balbriggan, North Dublin – gardaí were alerted to the discovery by a caller to the property.

Investigators are awaiting a post mortem but sources have said that early indications are that the man was attacked in his home and suffered “blunt force” injuries.

It is understood that investigators will hold a case conference in the early afternoon and then determine the next step in their investigation.

Gardaí are also carrying out house to house enquiries in the area and also collecting CCTV footage.

A garda spokesperson said that forensic examinations were continuing at the scene.

“Gardaí attended a domestic residence in Balbriggan where the body of a man in his 60s was discovered.

“The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination is to be carried out by the Garda Technical Bureau. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified,” he said.