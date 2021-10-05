Gardaí believe man who died at house in Blanchardstown stabbed himself

GARDAÍ BELIEVE THAT the fatal stabbing in west Dublin happened after a domestic row broke out inside a house yesterday afternoon.

A man in his 40s died in the incident, and a post-mortem examination is expected to take place today.

Sources have said that the fight spilled out onto the roadway outside the house in Ashfield Park, near Blanchardstown at 4pm.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, received stab wounds in the incident and are receiving treatment in hospital this morning.

It’s believed the man who died had sustained self-inflicted stab wounds.

Gardaí and ambulance personnel arrived at the scene shortly afterwards.

All three people were rushed to hospital, with the man in his 40s taken to the nearby James Connolly Hospital where he died a short time later.

The man and woman are said to be in a serious condition in the Mater Hospital. Gardaí hope to speak to them later today.

A source said it is believed the occupants of the house, who are from Eastern Europe, moved into the rented property in recent weeks.

“Gardaí believe that the man who died had self inflicted wounds – investigators don’t believe anyone else was involved but they need to speak in greater depth to the two people who were injured,” a source explained.

A post mortem will take place later today. Gardaí are gathering CCTV and carrying out door-to-door enquiries to find witnesses to the attacks.

A spokesperson confirmed that investigators are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident at this time.

The Garda Press Office said investigating gardaí are appealing to speak with people or any road users with camera footage – including dash cam footage – who may have been in the Ashfield Park area between 12pm and 4pm yesterday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.