#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Tuesday 5 October 2021
Advertisement

Gardaí believe man who died at house in Blanchardstown stabbed himself

The man, in his 40s, was pronounced dead at James Connolly Hospital yesterday evening.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 5 Oct 2021, 9:11 AM
55 minutes ago 8,252 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5565449
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

GARDAÍ BELIEVE THAT the fatal stabbing in west Dublin happened after a domestic row broke out inside a house yesterday afternoon. 

A man in his 40s died in the incident, and a post-mortem examination is expected to take place today. 

Sources have said that the fight spilled out onto the roadway outside the house in Ashfield Park, near Blanchardstown at 4pm.

A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, received stab wounds in the incident and are receiving treatment in hospital this morning. 

It’s believed the man who died had sustained self-inflicted stab wounds. 

Gardaí and ambulance personnel arrived at the scene shortly afterwards. 

All three people were rushed to hospital, with the man in his 40s taken to the nearby James Connolly Hospital where he died a short time later. 

The man and woman are said to be in a serious condition in the Mater Hospital. Gardaí hope to speak to them later today. 

A source said it is believed the occupants of the house, who are from Eastern Europe, moved into the rented property in recent weeks.

“Gardaí believe that the man who died had self inflicted wounds – investigators don’t believe anyone else was involved but they need to speak in greater depth to the two people who were injured,” a source explained.  

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A post mortem will take place later today. Gardaí are gathering CCTV and carrying out door-to-door enquiries to find witnesses to the attacks.

A spokesperson confirmed that investigators are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident at this time.

The Garda Press Office said investigating gardaí are appealing to speak with people or any road users with camera footage – including dash cam footage – who may have been in the Ashfield Park area between 12pm and 4pm yesterday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie