Tuesday 8 October, 2019
Gardaí bitten and kicked during violent arrest in Waterford

Gardaí investigating the incident confirmed that a man in his 30s was arrested shortly after the incident.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 8 Oct 2019, 3:53 PM
56 minutes ago 4,528 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4842625
Image: Brian Lawless via PA
Image: Brian Lawless via PA

FOUR MEMBERS OF An Garda Síochána were assaulted as they carried out an arrest during a violent incident in Waterford this morning.

At least one garda was bitten while the officers attended a public order incident on Bridge Street in the city at around 6.30am this morning. 

The gardaí were all brought to University Hospital Waterford as a precaution but have since been discharged. 

Officers investigating the incident confirmed that a man in his 30s was arrested shortly after the incident. 

A spokesman said: “Gardaí in Waterford responded to disturbance at approximately 6.30am on Tuesday 8 October on Bridge Street. Following an altercation, a man (aged 33) was arrested by Gardaí and conveyed to Waterford Garda station.”

