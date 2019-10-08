Gardaí bitten and kicked during violent arrest in Waterford

FOUR MEMBERS OF An Garda Síochána were assaulted as they carried out an arrest during a violent incident in Waterford this morning.

At least one garda was bitten while the officers attended a public order incident on Bridge Street in the city at around 6.30am this morning.

The gardaí were all brought to University Hospital Waterford as a precaution but have since been discharged.

Officers investigating the incident confirmed that a man in his 30s was arrested shortly after the incident.

A spokesman said: “Gardaí in Waterford responded to disturbance at approximately 6.30am on Tuesday 8 October on Bridge Street. Following an altercation, a man (aged 33) was arrested by Gardaí and conveyed to Waterford Garda station.”