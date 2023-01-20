Advertisement

Photocall Ireland
# Bullying
Internal garda 'process' underway into serious bullying allegation
Sources said a colleague made allegations against the senior official.
1 hour ago

AN INTERNAL GARDA human resources “process” is underway into serious allegations of bullying against an official in the force. 

Sources have said that the allegations were made by a colleague of the person in question, who is the alleged victim.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that the force is dealing with the claims but refused to give details.  

“An Garda Síochána does not comment on the detail of any ongoing human resource processes,” he said. 

It is understood that the claims are focused on the interactions between two colleagues. 

Author
Niall O'Connor
