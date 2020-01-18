This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two men arrested following spate of burglaries in Tipperary and Limerick

Gardaí said they seized two vehicles for examination.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 18 Jan 2020, 5:08 PM
1 hour ago 5,886 Views 14 Comments

Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED two men following eight burglaries Limerick and Tipperary which all occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning. 

As a result of the crimes, an operation was put in place by detectives from Henry Street Garda station with the assistance of the Armed Support Unit in the Western Region and Gardaí from Tipperary, Limerick and Galway.

Gardaí said they searched three houses this morning in Galway and two men in their 20s were arrested. They were brought to Henry Street and Roxboro Road Garda stations where they are currently detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

During the search operation, gardaí said two vehicles were also seized for technical examination.

