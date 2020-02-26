This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí arrest man suspected of being involved in numerous burglaries across two counties

He is being held at Mayfield Garda Station in Cork.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 26 Feb 2020, 11:06 AM
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ SAID THEY have arrested a 28-year-old man in Cork in relation to a number of burglary offences. 

Officers said they suspect the man was involved in “numerous burglary offences across counties Cork and Waterford on 2 May 2018 and 11 May 2018″.  

The man is currently being detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

A garda spokesman said: “On Friday 11th May 2018, following reports of a number of burglaries in the Southern Region, a Garda operation was implemented in an attempt to intercept and arrest a suspected offender.

“The man fled the scene in a car and collided with two occupied vehicles (one of which was a Garda vehicle). No injuries were reported during the incident.      
“Investigations are ongoing.”
 

