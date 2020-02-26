Gardaí arrest man suspected of being involved in numerous burglaries across two counties

GARDAÍ SAID THEY have arrested a 28-year-old man in Cork in relation to a number of burglary offences.

Officers said they suspect the man was involved in “numerous burglary offences across counties Cork and Waterford on 2 May 2018 and 11 May 2018″.

The man is currently being detained at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

A garda spokesman said: “On Friday 11th May 2018, following reports of a number of burglaries in the Southern Region, a Garda operation was implemented in an attempt to intercept and arrest a suspected offender.

“The man fled the scene in a car and collided with two occupied vehicles (one of which was a Garda vehicle). No injuries were reported during the incident.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

