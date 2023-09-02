Advertisement

Saturday 2 September 2023
Alamy Stock Photo A seizure of herbal cannabis
# Gardaí
Gardaí seize over a million euro worth of cannabis
The seizure is part of an ongoing operation targeting the drug trade in the Dublin area.
1 hour ago

Gardaí seized over 60kg of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €1.2 million yesterday, as part of a joint operation with Revenue’s Customs Service.

A man, 25, was arrested by Gardaí at the scene and is currently being detained.

The joint operation was carried out between the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, the Coolock and Ballymun District Drugs Units, and Revenue’s Customs Service.

Gardaí said that the investigation is part of an ongoing intelligence-led operation targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime operating in the Dublin area.

Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.

Author
Steven Fox
steven.fox@thejournal.ie
