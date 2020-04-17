Drugs worth €25,000, fake cash and fireworks seized at house in Limerick city

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man and seized €30,000 worth of suspected drugs and counterfeit cash in Limerick city today.

Shortly before 4pm, gardaí from the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Old Cratloe Road.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized €25,000 of suspected cannabis herb and €5,000 in suspected counterfeit cash of various denominations.

A small quantity of fireworks were also seized.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.