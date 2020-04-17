This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 17 April, 2020
Drugs worth €25,000, fake cash and fireworks seized at house in Limerick city

€5,000 in counterfeit cash was seized in the search before 4pm today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 17 Apr 2020, 9:35 PM
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man and seized €30,000 worth of suspected drugs and counterfeit cash in Limerick city today.

Shortly before 4pm, gardaí from the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Old Cratloe Road.

During the course of the search, gardaí seized €25,000 of suspected cannabis herb and €5,000 in suspected counterfeit cash of various denominations.

A small quantity of fireworks were also seized.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
COMMENTS (1)

