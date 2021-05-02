#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 2 May 2021
Search operation underway for driver after car collides with Garda vehicle in Limerick

The incident occurred in Murroe village this morning.

By David Raleigh Sunday 2 May 2021, 6:36 PM
A GARDA MANHUNT is underway for the driver of a car that failed to stop for gardaí before it collided with a Garda vehicle, in Co Limerick. 

The incident occurred in the village of Murroe in the east of the county around 9am this morning.

 A Garda spokesman confirmed gardai were “investigating an incident of dangerous driving that took place in the Murroe village area of Limerick, at approximately 9am”.

“Gardaí observed a vehicle driving in the area which failed to stop for Gardaí. A managed containment operation ensued and the driver of the car crashed into a ditch and while reversing out of the ditch, reversed into a Garda vehicle.”

“The driver fled the scene on foot and the female passenger remained at the scene,” they added.

Gardai said there were no injuries during the incident and their investigations were “ongoing”.

