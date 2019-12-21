Garda escapes injury after patrol car bursts into flames on Clare motorway

A MEMBER OF An Garda Síochána escaped injury after his vehicle burst into flames on a motorway in Co Clare in the early hours of the morning.

The Garda Roads Policing Unit member was on routine patrol on the M18 at around 12.30am and was travelling northbound between junctions 10 and 11 when the incident happened.

It’s understood the garda heard a bang which was followed by a burst of flames, however, he managed to bring his vehicle to a safe stop in the hard shoulder.

The garda raised the alarm and managed to retrieve some important equipment from the vehicle before it was completely engulfed in flames

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Shannon and Ennis stations were mobilised to the incident along with a number of other garda patrols.

It’s understood that a number of passing motorists stopped to check to ensure that the Garda was not injured. The member was the only person in the car at the time.

Gardaí closed the M18 northbound from junction 10 at Carrigoran so fire crews could deal with the blaze.

Traffic was diverted away from the scene for the duration while vehicles caught up behind the incident, were allowed to continue their journeys once the fire had been extinguished and the scene was declared safe.

The motorway was safely reopened again at around 5am.