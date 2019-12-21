This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Garda escapes injury after patrol car bursts into flames on Clare motorway

It’s understood the garda heard a bang which was followed by a burst of flames while travelling on the M18.

By Pat Flynn Saturday 21 Dec 2019, 1:29 PM
1 hour ago 10,203 Views 9 Comments
Image: Pat Flynn
Image: Pat Flynn

A MEMBER OF An Garda Síochána escaped injury after his vehicle burst into flames on a motorway in Co Clare in the early hours of the morning. 

The Garda Roads Policing Unit member was on routine patrol on the M18 at around 12.30am and was travelling northbound between junctions 10 and 11 when the incident happened.

It’s understood the garda heard a bang which was followed by a burst of flames, however, he managed to bring his vehicle to a safe stop in the hard shoulder.

The garda raised the alarm and managed to retrieve some important equipment from the vehicle before it was completely engulfed in flames

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Shannon and Ennis stations were mobilised to the incident along with a number of other garda patrols.

It’s understood that a number of passing motorists stopped to check to ensure that the Garda was not injured. The member was the only person in the car at the time.

Gardaí closed the M18 northbound from junction 10 at Carrigoran so fire crews could deal with the blaze.

Traffic was diverted away from the scene for the duration while vehicles caught up behind the incident, were allowed to continue their journeys once the fire had been extinguished and the scene was declared safe.

The motorway was safely reopened again at around 5am.

Pat Flynn

