Dublin: 14°C Monday 19 September 2022
Investigation launched after vehicle collides with Garda car in Ballyfermot

The incident occurred after Gardaí responded to an incident of dangerous driving in Cherry Orchard.

By Tadgh McNally Monday 19 Sep 2022, 10:06 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched after a vehicle collided with a Garda car in Dublin this evening.

The incident occurred at around 7.30pm this evening, after Gardaí responded to an incident of dangerous driving in the Cherry Orchard area of Ballyfermot.

According to a Garda spokesperson, Gardaí saw two vehicles driving “erratically” with both failing to stop when requested.

“Both vehicles failed to stop when requested to do so by Gardaí and one vehicle collided with an official Garda vehicle,” said the spokesperson.

Gardaí have said that there were no injuries reported during the incident but have asked that anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

They also appealed for anyone who was driving in the Cherry Orchard area at around 7.30pm, who may have dash cam footage of the incident, to make it available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station,” said the spokesperson.

Investigations are ongoing.

