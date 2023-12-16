Two gardaí receive medical treatment after garda car rammed in Dublin

A MAN HAS been arrested after a garda car was rammed in Dublin city centre yesterday.

Two gardaí were later taken to the Mater University Hospital to receive medical treatment following the incident on Brunswick Street in Dublin 7 shortly after midday.

Gardaí launched an investigation and have arrested one man, aged in his 40s, under the Criminal Damage Act 1991.

He is currently detained at a Garda station in north Dublin under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Garda crime scene investigator gatherered evidence at the scene of the incident in Dublin city centre. DAMIEN STORAN DAMIEN STORAN

Investigators studied the scene yesterday ahead of both cars being removed from the area.

“All members involved are receiving support from their colleagues and local Garda Management and the wider organisational supports of the Peer Support Service, Chief Medical Officer and 24 hour counselling service have been provided if required,” a garda spokesperson said.

Investigations continue into the incident.