Dublin: 16°C Friday 19 August 2022
Man killed in Cavan hit-and-run lay on roadside overnight before discovery today

The incident happened near Billis Bridge on the N3 near Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan.

By Niall O'Connor Friday 19 Aug 2022, 9:28 PM
1 hour ago 27,539 Views 0 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
A MAN IN his 50s has been killed in a hit-and-run incident in County Cavan. 

Gardaí said the man was a pedestrian and his body was discovered by a member of the public at 12pm today along the N3 near Billis Bridge in the townland of Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan.

Gardaí said they believe that the man’s body lay undiscovered over night.

“The incident occurred sometime between 10pm yesterday evening, Thursday 18th August 2022, and 12pm today, Friday 19th August 2022.

“Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene and the man was pronounced dead. His body has been removed to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital. The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

“Following an examination of the area, it was identified that the male was struck by a vehicle which failed to remain at the scene,” a spokesperson said. 

Forensic collision investigators have completed a technical examination of the scene and the road has reopened.

Gardaí in Bailieboro are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward, and to any person who is aware of a vehicle with unexplained damage in the wider Cavan area.

They have asked witnesses to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

