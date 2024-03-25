Garda member to appear in court this morning as part of anti-corruption investigation

A MEMBER OF An Garda Síochána is set to appear in court this morning in relation to an anti-corruption investigation in Dublin.

The Garda Anti-Corruption Unit has been investigating the activities of a Garda unit based in the Dublin region.

Since the start of this investigation, four members of An Garda Síochána have been suspended from duty.

Gardaí have today confirmed that one man, a member of An Garda Síochána, has been charged and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.

“As this is an ongoing criminal investigation, An Garda Síochána is making no further comment,” a statement gardaí said.

This is the fifth court appeareance in relation to the investigation.