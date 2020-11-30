Over 100 garda checkpoints in operation every day as country enters Level 3

Gardaí from Crumlin and Sundrive Road garda stations carrying out checkpoints in Dublin earlier this month.

Gardaí from Crumlin and Sundrive Road garda stations carrying out checkpoints in Dublin earlier this month.

MORE THAN 100 garda checkpoints will be in operation on roads around the country every day as the country moves from Level 5 to Level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions tomorrow.

In a statement released this evening, a spokesperson said An Garda Síochána (AGS) is “adapting its ongoing policing operation in support of the prevailing public health measures”.

Under Operation Fanacht, over 100 checkpoints on main routes, supported by a number of mobile checkpoints, will be conducted on a daily basis with a focus on the guidelines on inter-county travel. Under Level 3, people are are advised to only travel outside their county for essential reasons.

Static checkpoints will operate during off-peak hours – namely from 10am to 4pm, and 7pm to 9pm.

The fixed checkpoints on motorway and dual carriageway routes will no longer be in place.

High visibility patrols will take place in several city, urban and retail locations in the run-up to Christmas. AGS said it will work with retail and licensed premises to carry out patrols that “focus on the night-time economy”.

Checks on licensed premises, under Operation Navigation, will resume as many restaurants and pubs reopen in the coming days.

The spokesperson said community engagement activity “will continue to focus on the vulnerable and those who feel isolated, particularly during Christmas time”, and “continued active investigation of domestic abuse” will continue under Operation Faoiseamh.

No enforcement powers

In terms of Covid-19 restrictions, the spokesperson added that gardaí will continue to use “the 4Es approach of engage, explain and encourage, and only as a last resort, enforcement”.

AGS can only enforce penal regulations, it does not have powers to enforce public health guidelines.

Speaking today, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: “Throughout the pandemic there has been very good compliance by the public with the health advice and regulations. It is critical that this continues in Level 3.

“While people are able to undertake more activities and travel wider from 1 December, we all need to remember that Covid-19 is still with us and we should act accordingly. We all must continue to play our part by heeding the public health advice. This is the best way of protecting ourselves, our loved ones and our neighbours.”