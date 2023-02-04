Organised crime gardaí seize €700k of cocaine in Dublin

ONE MAN HAS been arrested and around €700k worth of cocaine has been seized following a search operation yesterday.

Officers said they made the arrest and seizure following what they described as the “interception of a vehicle in the Carpenterstown area of Dublin 15″.

A statement said the intelligence-led operation was carried out by officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Special Crime Task Force.

Around €2,900 in cash was also seized during the operation.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

