Memorial plaques honouring Garda Colm Horkan unveiled in Roscommon

MEMORIAL PLAQUES HONOURING Detective Garda Colm Horkan have been unveiled at a ceremony in Castlerea, Co Roscommon this morning.

Colm Horkan, aged 49, was shot dead in the town of Castlerea when he intervened in an incident unfolding close to the town’s Garda station on 17 June 2020.

Two memorial plaques were unveiled today, one at the site where Garda Horkan lost his life, the second outside Castlerea Garda Station.

Colm Horkan’s family paid tribute to him on the first anniversary of his death, saying “life will never be the same” as they remembered him as a “kind, thoughtful and a selflessly loyal gentleman”

The family described him as a “proud, popular, respected member of An Garda Síochána who loved his job and wore the uniform with great pride while serving the community for over 25 years”.

"Colm was the epitome of what all of us in An Garda Síochána should aspire to be – professional, hard-working, supportive, community-focused, and brave. Colm will never be forgotten.Our thoughts today, and always, are with Colm’s family, friends & colleagues" Commissioner Harris pic.twitter.com/LVhQcxHzxs — Garda Info (@gardainfo) June 19, 2021

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said Horkan, who died while protecting the community he served, was the epitome of what every Garda should aspire to be.

“Colm will never be forgotten. Our thoughts today, and always, are with Colm’s family, friends and colleagues.”