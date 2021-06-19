#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 19 June 2021
Advertisement

Memorial plaques honouring Garda Colm Horkan unveiled in Roscommon

Colm Horkan was shot dead when he intervened in an unfolding incident on 17 June 2020.

By Adam Daly Saturday 19 Jun 2021, 1:52 PM
1 hour ago 1,771 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5471718
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

MEMORIAL PLAQUES HONOURING Detective Garda Colm Horkan have been unveiled at a ceremony in Castlerea, Co Roscommon this morning. 

Colm Horkan, aged 49, was shot dead in the town of Castlerea when he intervened in an incident unfolding close to the town’s Garda station on 17 June 2020. 

Two memorial plaques were unveiled today, one at the site where Garda Horkan lost his life, the second outside Castlerea Garda Station. 

Colm Horkan’s family paid tribute to him on the first anniversary of his death, saying “life will never be the same” as they remembered him as a “kind, thoughtful and a selflessly loyal gentleman” 

The family described him as a “proud, popular, respected member of An Garda Síochána who loved his job and wore the uniform with great pride while serving the community for over 25 years”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said Horkan, who died while protecting the community he served, was the epitome of what every Garda should aspire to be.

“Colm will never be forgotten. Our thoughts today, and always, are with Colm’s family, friends and colleagues.” 

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie