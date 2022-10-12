Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Wednesday 12 October 2022
Man accused of murdering Garda Colm Horkan said he 'wasn't a very good' detective, court hears

Stephen Silver has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Detective Garda Horkan on 17 June 2020.

By Eoin Reynolds Wednesday 12 Oct 2022, 2:11 PM
Detective Garda Colm Horkan
Image: Garda Press Office
Detective Garda Colm Horkan
Detective Garda Colm Horkan
Image: Garda Press Office

STEPHEN SILVER, WHO denies murdering Detective Garda Colm Horkan, told a Garda at the scene of the shooting that the deceased “wasn’t a very good” detective, the Central Criminal Court has heard. 

Sergeant Michael O’Hara was the third Garda on the scene following Detective Garda Horkan’s shooting and when he arrived he saw Silver in handcuffs speaking to Garda Aidan Fallon.

Sergeant O’Hara asked Silver what had happened and he recalled Silver telling him that he was walking on Main Street on his way to get a pizza when a man he did not know approached him and asked his name.

He said the man was wearing a Tommy Hilfiger jacket and Silver spotted that he was carrying a gun.

The sergeant said Silver told him: “I didn’t know what he was going to do to me so I just grabbed the gun from him and I shot him.” 

The sergeant continued: “I said you are after shooting a Detective Garda and his reply to that was, “well, he wasn’t a very good one”.”

Stephen Silver (46), a motorbike mechanic from Aughavard, Foxford, Co Mayo has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Detective Garda Horkan on 17 June 2020 at Castlerea, Co Roscommon.

He is charged that he committed the murder knowing or being reckless as to whether Detective Garda Horkan was a member of An Garda Síochána acting in accordance with his duty.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility. 

The trial continues this afternoon in front of Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of seven men and five women.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

Eoin Reynolds

