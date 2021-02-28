#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 28 February 2021
Garda Commissioner clarifies 'far-left' remark over anti-lockdown protest

Harris yesterday told RTÉ News that both far-right and far-left factions were involved in yesterday’s clashes which left several Gardaí injured.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 28 Feb 2021, 9:21 AM
56 minutes ago 11,351 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5367968
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

GARDA COMMISSIONER DREW Harris has said there is no corroborated evidence that extreme left factions were engaged in yesterday’s anti-lockdown protest. 

Harris yesterday told RTÉ News that both far-right and far-left factions were involved in yesterday’s clashes which left several Gardaí injured. 

In a statement this morning, Harris said: “The vast majority of those who took part belong to a number of factions including anti-vaccine, anti-mask and anti-lockdown protestors, far right groups, and those intent on trouble and disorder.

“Despite initial indications, following further investigation, there is no corroborated evidence of extreme left factions being involved.

“I also want to thank the public for the many messages of goodwill expressed towards members of An Garda Síochána who policed the protest and, in particular, towards those members who were injured.”

Thirteen people have been charged and remanded in custody after yesterday’s anti-lockdown protest in Dublin city centre. 

23 people were arrested and a special sitting of Dublin District Court took place last night. 

The gathering breached public health restrictions and turned violent at times.

Three gardaí suffered injuries, one of whom needed hospital treatment for a broken ankle.

Of those arrested, 13 appeared before the Criminal Court of Justice and have been remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court at a later date.

Seven people were charged with offences and released on station bail and three juveniles were released for consideration of inclusion in the Juvenile Diversion Programme.

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

