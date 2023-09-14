Kinahan probe: Dubai police and gardaí ramping up cooperation

THE GARDA COMMISSIONER has said that the force is to ramp up co-operation with Dubai Police as the investigation into the Kinahan Organised Crime Group (KOCG) gathers pace.

The plan could see Dubai police officers travel to Ireland to facilitate the sharing of evidence and intelligence – it is understood that in recent days a formal agreement has been established.

Drew Harris, speaking in Kildare yesterday, spoke about his recent visit to the United Arab Emirates where he said members of the Kinahan group are based.

While in UAE met with Lt Gen Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander who head of the city police. Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly who leads Organised and Serious Crime accompanied Harris on the trip.

The Commissioner confirmed that official correspondence has been received by garda headquarters confirming the connection.

He said that there were discussions on a range of topics including human trafficking, cyber security and financial crime but also extension discussions were held on the Kinahans.

He described the meeting as “very fruitful” and said that both the Dubai authorities and the gardaí want to develop a closer relationship.

“We have a focus on the Kinahan organized crime gang. They are still based in Dubai, and we want to work with some of our colleagues in the Dubai Police and in terms of, of obtaining information, intelligence and evidence. So that’s my purpose. And as I say we had a very positive engagement with the Dubai Police,” he said.

The Kinahan Organised Crime Group is, according to court documents, led by Daniel Kinahan and his brother Christopher and father Christy Senior. There are a number of named associates based there with Sean McGovern thought to be one of those.

They have been based there since fleeing Spain as the policing net closed in on them.

Sources have said that gardaí have not been the only Irish officials making pleas for help with the Dubai authorities but that diplomats from the Department of Foreign Affairs have also been engaged in discussions.

In April 2022, at an announcement in Dublin US authorities said they were imposing sanctions on the group in an unprecedented move against Irish criminals.

While sources said it is difficult to extradite a suspect from UAE there have been cases where organised crime figures have been arrested and flown back to their countries of origin.

Senior figures in the Naples based Camorra mafia organisation including Raffaele Imperiale who was brought back to Italy having been arrested in the Middle East city state in 2021.

He had significant links to Daniel Kinahan and was spotted by surveillance officers attending the wedding of Kinahan in Dubai.

The extradition process is not the only solution however – another Kinahan associate Ridouan Taghi, a Dutch organised crime figure, was also arrested in the city in 2019 and flown back to the Netherlands. In his case he was arrested for having false documents and deported.

It is thought both Imperiale and Taghi were both members of a super cartel with the Kinahans and involved major crime figures from South America. The Kinahan Group are known as facilitators for trafficking and shipments of large quantities of drugs into Ireland and the wider Europe.

A file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions by gardaí.