Commissioner defends Dublin policing and said violence could not have been 'anticipated'

DREW HARRIS HAS defended the garda policing of the early stages of the riot in Dublin last night.

The Garda Commissioner was speaking at a press conference in Garda Headquarters this morning.

While the initial stabbing incident happened shortly after 1pm Harris said that order was restored in Dublin city centre at 9pm last night as senior garda managers “deployed resources”.

During the operation he said at least one garda was seriously injured with a number of other gardaí suffering more minor injuries.

Gardaí made 34 arrests in relation to riots in Dublin last night, with 32 due before court this morning.

Advertisement

He said the five-year-old girl remains in a serious condition as does her teacher following the stabbing incident.

Harris said that gardaí could not have anticipated the events that unfolded in the city centre in the wake of the stabbing incident.

“An Garda Síochána responded to this in an extraordinary fashion, members from across the country, not just here in the DMR (Dublin Metropolitan Region) responded and returned to duty, public order units from all over Ireland responded here to Dublin.

“More and more resources were arriving throughout the evening. But we could not have anticipated that in response to a terrible crime, the stabbing of schoolchildren and their teacher, that this would be the response,” he said.

Harris said what happened was that groups of people “filled with hate” turned on gardaí and “hate was directed towards members of An Garda Síochána”

He said it could not have been anticipated that the angry mob “would attempt to storm through our cordon and disrupt the crime scene and then engage in violence, looting and disorder and including some very significant criminal damage”.

“Nobody could have anticipated that when these events broke when these events started at 1.30, these awful events. And obviously we were concentrated upon the investigation. We couldn’t have anticipated that this would be the reaction,” he added.