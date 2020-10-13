Garda Commissioner restricting movements following close contact with Covid-19 case

GARDA COMMISSIONER DREW Harris is restricting his movements after being in close contact with a person who later tested positive for Covid-19.

Following a socially distant meeting late last week between Harris and another person who a few days later tested positive for the virus, the Garda Commissioner was tested for Covid-19 at the weekend. The test result was negative.

Since being informed of this close contact, in line with public health guidelines, Harris has been restricting his movements, but is continuing to carry out his duties, a Garda spokesperson said.

“Public health advice was also followed at this meeting in relation to use of masks and hand sanitiser,” the spokesperson said.

Separately, a number of other Garda members are restricting their movements after being identified as close contacted of a positive Covid-19 case.

All members remain available for duty and are working remotely.

An Garda Síochána said there is currently no impact on any of its services.