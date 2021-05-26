Blanchardstown siege: Shot detectives expected to make full recovery

Gardai forensic teams (Technical Bureau) look at the bullet holes in the windows at the scene of a shooting and siege at Whitechapel Grove, Blanchardstown.

Gardai forensic teams (Technical Bureau) look at the bullet holes in the windows at the scene of a shooting and siege at Whitechapel Grove, Blanchardstown.

TWO DETECTIVE GARDAÍ shot during the siege incident in Blanchardstown are expected to make a full recovery.

The two men in their 30s suffered gunshot injuries during a shootout with a man who barricaded himself in his home in Whitechapel, Dublin 15, yesterday evening.

One garda suffered gunshot injuries to his hand and foot. Another garda suffered injuries to his foot.

Both were removed to Connolly Hospital where they are being treated for their injuries.

One detective garda is currently undergoing surgery for his foot injury.

The men were injured as they took part in a shootout with the man who barricaded himself into his house.

It’s understood that the man involved in the siege is a known gangland criminal, who has been involved in a years-long feud with another local drug dealer.

Sources have described how the man was in a “distressed state” during the two-hour ordeal. He is to receive medical attention whilst in custody.

The siege came to an end at around 10pm when the man threw two weapons, a handgun and a submachine gun, out his window.

He then exited the house where he was detained. Both firearms and ammunition have been recovered. The man is being held at Blanchardstown Garda Station. In a statement today, the president of the Garda Representative Association (GRA), Frank Thornton commended the bravery of the men. He said: ““All members of An Garda Síochána put themselves in harm’s way every day that they go to work in order to protect communities and ensure citizens are kept safe. “While any incident that results in two members being injured cannot be

considered to have been resolved successfully, it is a credit to the collective policing response and the actions of individual members that the incident was brought to a conclusion without further injury or loss of life,” he added.