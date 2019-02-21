Gardaí arrest 29 people in blitz on Cork based thieves and drug dealers

GARDAI ARRESTED A total 29 people today as part of a day of action targeting those officers believed to be involved in recent incidents of robbery, threats to kill and sale and supply of drugs.

In total, 32 bench warrants were executed on 23 of the people arrested. They were held at garda stations throughout Cork City and brought before the courts. The remaining six people were released without charge and files will be prepared for the DPP.

A total of five premises were searched under warrant which resulted in the seizure of €12,600 worth of suspected cannabis herb, cannabis resin, ecstasy and heroin. Three people were arrested as a result of these searches have since been released. Files will be prepared for the DPP.

The operations conducted were carried out by local gardaí along with Detective, Immigration, Drugs Units, Roads Policing Unit, Dog Unit and the Armed Support Unit.

Assistance for the Checkpoint Operation was provided by Revenue and Customs officers and the Department of Social Protection.

As part of the day of action, two multi-agency checkpoints were carried out on the South Link road and North Ring Road.

Immigration and Department of Social Protection have a number of follow up investigations to conduct.

A garda spokesman said: “Revenue and Customs Officers checked 60 vehicles for the presence of green diesel with 0 detections. 32 people were screened by Social Protection Inspectors with a number of follow up investigations to be conducted. A further nine checkpoints were conducted by Roads Policing, Detective Branch and regular units which resulted in a number of road traffic offences being detected.

