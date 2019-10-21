Garda corruption probe sets sights on businessman suspected of paying officers for information

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a man they believe to be directing people to gather information from members of An Garda Síochána relating to ongoing criminal investigations.

The development comes after the arrest of a number of officers in relation to a corruption probe.

The businessman, who owns and operates a number of businesses across the country, has long been known to officers and suspected of criminality.

Surveillance has been carried out on the man, as well as a number of his associates. There have been arrests in relation to the man’s business partners but he himself has never been arrested in relation to any crime.

Gardaí investigating the man have long suspected he was involved in aspects of criminality. He has also been a target of the Criminal Assets Bureau in recent years. He has had premises linked to this business raided by CAB officers in the past two years.

Significant resources have been put into this investigation, which is being headed up by members of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NBCI).

A number of gardaí based in the region have been interviewed in relation to the allegations.

Earlier this year, three gardaí were arrested following raids on a number of premises, and were questioned on suspicion of being involved in “the commission of one or more criminal offences”.

The offences relate to alleged inappropriate association with a criminal gang operating across the country.

The businessman being investigated is suspected of having significant links to this criminal gang and is suspected of using his companies to launder money.

The Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) took part in the raids and the operation was led by the Assistant Commissioner of Special Crime Operations.

The operation was connected to a wider investigation of the crime gang and its connections with serving members of An Garda Síochána.

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey previously said in a statement: “An Garda Síochána is fully committed to investigating any alleged wrongdoing or corruption involving Garda personnel, and will work with other relevant agencies in doing so. As this is a live and ongoing investigation, it is not appropriate to make any further comment at this time.”

Comments are closed for legal reasons.