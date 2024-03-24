Advertisement
Clonroche

Articulated lorry driver killed in single vehicle collision in County Wexford

7.5k
1 hour ago

THE DRIVER OF an articulated lorry has died after his vehicle crashed in Clonroche, Co Wexford. 

The collision occurred this morning at 10.15am on the N30 – the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A garda spokesperson has said “The N30 at Clonroche is currently closed and is expected to remain closed for a number of hours as Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene. Local traffic diversions are in place.”

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

They have also asked for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were traveling on the N30 in the Clonroche area between 10:00 am and 10:30 am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 924 2580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

