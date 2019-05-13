This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Monday 13 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Garda stats show winter burglaries drop by 50% in four years

The latest stats have been released Under Reservation by the Central Statistics Office.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Monday 13 May 2019, 2:32 PM
48 minutes ago 1,545 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4632260
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE NUMBER OF residential burglaries in Ireland fell by 50% over the course of four years, provisional CSO statistics have shown.

The stats from An Garda Síochána show that residential burglaries fell from 12,057 during the winter of 2014/15 to 5,997 during the winter of 2018/19. 

The stats have been released Under Reservation by the Central Statistics Office, meaning that the quality of the stats don’t meet the standards required by the CSO.

This categorisation came after quality issues were found in relation to the recording of data on the garda PULSE system.

The publication of recorded crime stats was suspended temporarily in 2017 pending the completion of an internal review of 41 homicide incidents by gardaí. 

The CSO resumed publishing crime stats after 2017, but with the caveat that the recording criteria didn’t meet its standards. 

Operation Thor 

The winter phase Operation Thor runs from the start of October until the end of March each year.

Gardaí said that the year-on-year reduction is almost 10%, from 6,613 last year. 

A key part of the winter phase has been the targeting of organised crime gangs involved in burglaries. Gardaí said that Operation Thor-related activities have led to numerous arrests of inter-regional travelling criminals where high-powered ‘get-away’ vehicles were identified and intercepted.

Gardaí said that between October 2018 and March 2019, there were over 73,000 checkpoints undertaken by gardaí.

Assistant commissioner, Special Crime Operations, John O’Driscoll said:

“The positive conclusion to the Winter Phase of Operation Thor is encouraging and we will refocus and build on that success in Operation Thor, during the summer months.

We are particularly aware of the vulnerability of older victims and are determined to apprehend those who exploit their vulnerability.

The CSO said that the Under Reservation categorisation will remain in place until such time as the CSO is satisfied that the level of accuracy and completeness of the underlying data is of sufficient quality. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie