Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 10 March 2023 Dublin: 0°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Investigation
Garda detective suspended for alleged connection to organised crime
The detective, who is being investigated for links to the Hutch organised crime group, was arrested and released without charge pending a file to the DPP.
2.4k
0
1 hour ago

A GARDA DETECTIVE has been arrested and suspended from duty as part of an on-going criminal investigation into Gardaí suspected of working for organised crime groups.

€40,000 in cash was seized during a search of several locations, one of which was the detective’s home.

The senior Garda, who is being investigated for links to the Hutch organised crime group, was released without charge pending a file to the DPP.

Gardaí at the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation also seized a number of rounds of ammunition, however it’s understood that the detective was licensed to carry a firearm.

The detective, who was arrested on Wednesday, worked in the Special Detective Unit which investigates organised crime and terrorism.

It’s understood the detective worked in state security and counter-terrorism and has investigated serious crimes, including paramilitary activity.

Laptops and phones seized as part of his arrest are under forensic examination.  

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Niall O'Connor and Jamie McCarron
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags