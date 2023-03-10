Garda detective suspended for alleged connection to organised crime

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A GARDA DETECTIVE has been arrested and suspended from duty as part of an on-going criminal investigation into Gardaí suspected of working for organised crime groups.
€40,000 in cash was seized during a search of several locations, one of which was the detective’s home.
The senior Garda, who is being investigated for links to the Hutch organised crime group, was released without charge pending a file to the DPP.
Gardaí at the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation also seized a number of rounds of ammunition, however it’s understood that the detective was licensed to carry a firearm.
The detective, who was arrested on Wednesday, worked in the Special Detective Unit which investigates organised crime and terrorism.
It’s understood the detective worked in state security and counter-terrorism and has investigated serious crimes, including paramilitary activity.
Laptops and phones seized as part of his arrest are under forensic examination.
