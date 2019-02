GARDAÍ ARE AT the scene after reports of a suspect device having been discovered in north Dublin.

Gardaí said they had received report of a suspect device on Springdale Road, Edenmore in Raheny.

They were made aware of the suspect device at about 5pm.

The road has been closed while the incident is being dealt with.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that the Army bomb disposal unit has been notified and is due to attend the scene.