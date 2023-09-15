Varadkar: Garda association does not 'have a right' to meet minister but 'compromise' possible

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said the Garda Representative Association (GRA) does not “have a right” to a meeting with the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and called the dispute “all a bit silly”.

The Taoiseach made his remarks as the Fine Gael party think-in got underway this morning.

However, while speaking on Newstalk radio earlier this morning he indicated that the Government may be open to compromise.

The Taoiseach said that the GRA no confidence vote was “not the right approach” and the representative body for rank and file gardaí should engage with the Workplace Relations Commission and other bodies to resolve the impasse.

“There’s always room for compromise in these things,” he said.

“I hope we can find a solution in the next few weeks and I know the Minister, Ms McEntee, is going to meet with the Commissioner and also the GRA next week,” he added.

His comments come after the GRA said it had not met the justice minister since she returned to the position in June, despite the group requesting a meeting multiple times.

McEntee had met the body representing rank-and-file gardai prior to her maternity leave.

Following the no confidence vote there was immediate engagement from the Department of Justice and Commissioner’s office and meetings are set to take place with the GRA to discuss the crisis next week.

Advertisement

Asked if it was appropriate that McEntee had not met the group since June, Mr Varadkar – who previously said he was “sure” she had – said the minister will meet the GRA next week but added it could not demand to see her.

Speaking to reporters in Limerick City, Varadkar defended the minister by saying the gardaí currently have their highest budget ever under Ms McEntee.

The issue was raised after almost 99% of gardai who voted in a ballot organised by the GRA expressed no confidence in Commissioner Drew Harris.

The unprecedented vote stemmed from discontent within the force, mostly around the commissioner’s plan to return to a pre-pandemic roster from November 6.

McEntee had defended her decision not to respond to a request for a meeting with the GRA by saying the personalised nature of the organisation’s confidence ballot put her “in a position not [to be] able to meet with them”.

Varadkar said: “She didn’t meet them in recent months because she didn’t think it was appropriate while they are carrying out this ballot in relation to the Garda Commissioner.

“She is meeting them next week and I did not direct her to do so.”

Asked about the fact Minister Simon Harris had met the GRA during his time filling in for McEntee, Varadkar said it was a “different point of time”.

He added: “I don’t think any representative body should think that they have the right to demand a meeting with a minister on their terms.”

Varadkar described the dispute as “all a bit silly”.