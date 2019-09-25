Garda shake-up: Garda divisions reduced from 28 to 19 as part of restructuring

AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA has reduced its Garda divisions from 28 to 19 and reduced its Regions from six to four as part of a restructuring model.

Regions will be amalgamated and will be introduced into divisions on a phased basis. Divisions along the border are “unlikely to see any significant change” until there’s clarity on Brexit, Gardaí said.

“A wide range of operational factors have been considered when deciding where the new Regional and Divisional Headquarters should be based,” a statement said. These considerations include population, geography, projected growth, crime trends and workload across a range of work streams.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said of the decision: “Our new Operating Model will see larger Divisions with more resources. It will deliver increased Garda visibility in communities, as well more localised services”.

Harris said that superintendents will be empowered to make decisions on how policing is best delivered within their Divisions.

“In addition, our new Operating Model will enhance the investigation of crime through the delivery of a greater range of specialised services in local areas such as the investigation of sexual crime, domestic violence, cyber crime, and economic crime… Complex or highly technical crimes will generally be dealt with at national level.”

The new Regional and Divisional Headquarters are:

North Western Region

Regional Headquarters Murrough, Co Galway

Regional Chief Superintendent Monaghan, Co Monaghan

Divisions and Headquarters in North Western Region

Galway Murrough, Co Galway

Mayo/Roscommon/Longford Castlebar, Co Mayo

Donegal/Sligo/Leitrim Letterkenny, Co Donegal

Cavan/Monaghan/Louth Drogheda, Co Louth

Eastern Region

Regional Headquarters Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny

Regional Chief Superintendent Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny

Divisions and Headquarters in the Eastern Region

Meath/Westmeath Mullingar, Co Westmeath

Laois/Offaly/Kildare Portlaoise, Co Laois

Wexford/Wicklow Wexford, Co Wexford

Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow Waterford, Co Waterford

Southern Region

Regional Headquarters Anglesea Street, Cork City

Regional Chief Superintendent Anglesea Street, Cork City

Divisions and Headquarters in the Southern Region

Cork City Anglesea Street, Cork City

Cork County, Macroom (Bandon until new headquarters is built in Macroom)

Kerry Tralee, Co Kerry

Limerick Henry Street, Limerick

Clare/Tipperary Ennis, Co Clare

Dublin Metropolitan Region

Regional Headquarters Harcourt Square, Dublin

Regional Chief Superintendent Harcourt Square, Dublin

Divisions and Headquarters in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR)