This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 25 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Garda shake-up: Garda divisions reduced from 28 to 19 as part of restructuring

Divisions along the border are “unlikely to see any significant change” until there’s clarity on Brexit, Gardaí said.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 25 Sep 2019, 4:47 PM
40 minutes ago 2,871 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4824713
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.
Image: RollingNews.ie
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris.
Image: RollingNews.ie

AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA has reduced its Garda divisions from 28 to 19 and reduced its Regions from six to four as part of a restructuring model. 

Regions will be amalgamated and will be introduced into divisions on a phased basis. Divisions along the border are “unlikely to see any significant change” until there’s clarity on Brexit, Gardaí said.

“A wide range of operational factors have been considered when deciding where the new Regional and Divisional Headquarters should be based,” a statement said. These considerations include population, geography, projected growth, crime trends and workload across a range of work streams.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said of the decision: “Our new Operating Model will see larger Divisions with more resources. It will deliver increased Garda visibility in communities, as well more localised services”.

Harris said that superintendents will be empowered to make decisions on how policing is best delivered within their Divisions.

“In addition, our new Operating Model will enhance the investigation of crime through the delivery of a greater range of specialised services in local areas such as the investigation of sexual crime, domestic violence, cyber crime, and economic crime… Complex or highly technical crimes will generally be dealt with at national level.”

The new Regional and Divisional Headquarters are:

North Western Region

  • Regional Headquarters Murrough, Co Galway
  • Regional Chief Superintendent Monaghan, Co Monaghan

Divisions and Headquarters in North Western Region

  • Galway Murrough, Co Galway
  • Mayo/Roscommon/Longford Castlebar, Co Mayo
  • Donegal/Sligo/Leitrim Letterkenny, Co Donegal
  • Cavan/Monaghan/Louth Drogheda, Co Louth

Eastern Region

  • Regional Headquarters Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny
  • Regional Chief Superintendent Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny

Divisions and Headquarters in the Eastern Region

  • Meath/Westmeath Mullingar, Co Westmeath
  • Laois/Offaly/Kildare Portlaoise, Co Laois
  • Wexford/Wicklow Wexford, Co Wexford
  • Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow Waterford, Co Waterford

Southern Region

  • Regional Headquarters Anglesea Street, Cork City
  • Regional Chief Superintendent Anglesea Street, Cork City

Divisions and Headquarters in the Southern Region

  • Cork City Anglesea Street, Cork City
  • Cork County, Macroom (Bandon until new headquarters is built in Macroom)
  • Kerry Tralee, Co Kerry
  • Limerick Henry Street, Limerick
  • Clare/Tipperary Ennis, Co Clare

Dublin Metropolitan Region

  • Regional Headquarters Harcourt Square, Dublin
  • Regional Chief Superintendent Harcourt Square, Dublin

Divisions and Headquarters in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR)

  • DMR North Ballymun, Dublin
  • DMR South Crumlin, Dublin
  • DMR North Central Store Street, Dublin
  • DMR South Central Kevin Street, Dublin
  • DMR East Dún Laoghaire, Dublin
  • DMR West Blanchardstown, Dublin.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie