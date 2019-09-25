Garda shake-up: Garda divisions reduced from 28 to 19 as part of restructuring

AN GARDA SÍOCHÁNA has reduced its Garda divisions from 28 to 19 and reduced its Regions from six to four as part of a restructuring model.
Regions will be amalgamated and will be introduced into divisions on a phased basis. Divisions along the border are “unlikely to see any significant change” until there’s clarity on Brexit, Gardaí said.
“A wide range of operational factors have been considered when deciding where the new Regional and Divisional Headquarters should be based,” a statement said. These considerations include population, geography, projected growth, crime trends and workload across a range of work streams.
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said of the decision: “Our new Operating Model will see larger Divisions with more resources. It will deliver increased Garda visibility in communities, as well more localised services”.
Harris said that superintendents will be empowered to make decisions on how policing is best delivered within their Divisions.
“In addition, our new Operating Model will enhance the investigation of crime through the delivery of a greater range of specialised services in local areas such as the investigation of sexual crime, domestic violence, cyber crime, and economic crime… Complex or highly technical crimes will generally be dealt with at national level.”
The new Regional and Divisional Headquarters are:
North Western Region
- Regional Headquarters Murrough, Co Galway
- Regional Chief Superintendent Monaghan, Co Monaghan
Divisions and Headquarters in North Western Region
- Galway Murrough, Co Galway
- Mayo/Roscommon/Longford Castlebar, Co Mayo
- Donegal/Sligo/Leitrim Letterkenny, Co Donegal
- Cavan/Monaghan/Louth Drogheda, Co Louth
Eastern Region
- Regional Headquarters Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny
- Regional Chief Superintendent Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny
Divisions and Headquarters in the Eastern Region
- Meath/Westmeath Mullingar, Co Westmeath
- Laois/Offaly/Kildare Portlaoise, Co Laois
- Wexford/Wicklow Wexford, Co Wexford
- Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow Waterford, Co Waterford
Southern Region
- Regional Headquarters Anglesea Street, Cork City
- Regional Chief Superintendent Anglesea Street, Cork City
Divisions and Headquarters in the Southern Region
- Cork City Anglesea Street, Cork City
- Cork County, Macroom (Bandon until new headquarters is built in Macroom)
- Kerry Tralee, Co Kerry
- Limerick Henry Street, Limerick
- Clare/Tipperary Ennis, Co Clare
Dublin Metropolitan Region
- Regional Headquarters Harcourt Square, Dublin
- Regional Chief Superintendent Harcourt Square, Dublin
Divisions and Headquarters in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR)
- DMR North Ballymun, Dublin
- DMR South Crumlin, Dublin
- DMR North Central Store Street, Dublin
- DMR South Central Kevin Street, Dublin
- DMR East Dún Laoghaire, Dublin
- DMR West Blanchardstown, Dublin.
