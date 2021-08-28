Garda dog sniffs out €35,000 worth of suspected drugs at Cork train station

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED €35,000 worth of suspected drugs and made one arrest as part of an operation investigating the moving of drugs into Cork City by public transport.

Yesterday afternoon, the Cork City Divisional Drug Unit and the Southern Regional Dog Unit were patrolling a railway station in Cork City.

Garda dog Rex indicated towards a male passenger getting off a train at around 3.35pm.

The man was taken to Mayfield Garda Station and searched. During the course of this search, approximately €35,000 of suspected diamorphine was seized by Gardaí.

The man, aged in his mid 50s, was arrested and he is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Mayfield Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.