Man arrested after gardaí seize €182,000 worth of suspected drugs in Dublin

A MAN HAS been arrested following the seizure of €182,000 worth of suspected drugs and €5,000 in cash in Dublin.

Gardrdaí from the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) seized the suspected drugs and the cash, as well as seven high-value watches during a search operation at a residence in south Dublin.

Advertisement

The drugs seized are suspected to be cannabis herb, cocaine and MDMA.

All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man in his 20s has been arrested and he is currently being detained at a Dublin Garda station.