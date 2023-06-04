Advertisement

Sunday 4 June 2023
# Gardaí
Man arrested after gardaí seize €182,000 worth of suspected drugs in Dublin
The drugs seized are suspected to be cannabis herb, cocaine and MDMA.
50 minutes ago

A MAN HAS been arrested following the seizure of €182,000 worth of suspected drugs and €5,000 in cash in Dublin.

Gardrdaí from the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) seized the suspected drugs and the cash, as well as seven high-value watches during a search operation at a residence in south Dublin.

The drugs seized are suspected to be cannabis herb, cocaine and MDMA.

All of the drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man in his 20s has been arrested and he is currently being detained at a Dublin Garda station.

Author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie
@emermoreau
Send Tip or Correction
