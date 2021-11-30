Two arrested after seizure of more than €1.3 million worth of cannabis in Dublin

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested after more than €1.3 million worth of drugs, manufacturing equipment, cash and vehicles were seized in Dublin.

The seizures were made after gardaí searched a business premises in the west of the city and two residential properties in Dublin city centre yesterday evening.

Investigators discovered 66kg of cannabis, along with a smaller quantity of cocaine and mixing agent, with a value of €1.32 million during the course of their searches.

Two vehicles and €33,090 in cash were also seized.

Gardaí arrested two men, aged 35 and 36, on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking and related offences.

They are currently being detained at Finglas and Mountjoy Garda stations.