Two men due in Kerry court today charged in connection with €32.8 million drugs seizure

TWO MEN ARE to appear in court in Tralee this afternoon charged in connection with the €32.8 million Port of Cork drugs seizure.

The men were arrested last Friday after the drugs were found in a container located in the busy shipping facility. They are from Kerry.

They were detained under legislation to deal with organised crime.

A garda statement confirmed the men, both aged in their 40s, have been charged and are expected to appear before a special sitting of Tralee District Court today.

The drugs, which were inside plastic wrappings, were tested by scientists and gardaí have said they believe it is a synthetic drug which is likely to be Crystal Meth.

Garda searches were centred around towns in Kerry and areas of County Cork initially with a substantial amount of drugs seized in Cork Port. Searches were carried out in Waterford, Cork and Kerry.

Garda investigators are continuing their enquiries and along with questioning the men are focused on harvesting information from electronic devices and documents seized in searches of houses, land and businesses. The Irish Defence Forces also provided search specialists, along with gardaí and customs officers.