Another garda due in court today as part of anti-corruption investigation into Dublin unit

A GARDA IS due in court today as part of an ongoing anti-corruption investigation into a Garda unit in Dublin.

This will be the fourth court appearance to come from the investigation.

Four gardaí from the unit in question have been arrested and suspended as part of the investigation into alleged corruption.

Last week, the Central Criminal Court heard that garda Mark Duffy was accused of perverting the course of justice and burglary.

“As this is an ongoing criminal investigation An Garda Síochána is making no further comment,” a Garda spokesperson said.