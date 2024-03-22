Advertisement
Central Criminal Court, Dublin. Alamy Stock Photo
Central Criminal Court

Another garda due in court today as part of anti-corruption investigation into Dublin unit

Four gardaí from the unit in question have been arrested and suspended as part of the investigation.
1.5k
28 minutes ago

A GARDA IS due in court today as part of an ongoing anti-corruption investigation into a Garda unit in Dublin.

This will be the fourth court appearance to come from the investigation.

Four gardaí from the unit in question have been arrested and suspended as part of the investigation into alleged corruption. 

Last week, the Central Criminal Court heard that garda Mark Duffy was accused of perverting the course of justice and burglary.

“As this is an ongoing criminal investigation An Garda Síochána is making no further comment,” a Garda spokesperson said. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags