This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 31 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gardaí launch investigation after delivery vans criminally damaged outside Dublin supermarket

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 31 Mar 2020, 4:55 PM
24 minutes ago 8,878 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5063003
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after three delivery vans were damaged outside a supermarket in Ballinteer, Dublin. 

The incident happened at a premises in Ballinteer Shopping Centre between the hours of 3am and 5am this morning.

The three delivery vans were parked overnight outside the supermarket and there was significant damage to all three vehicles.

Gardaí said nothing was taken from any of the vans.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident or anyone with information to come forward, particularly any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area between 3am and 5am to make this footage available to gardaí.

“No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie