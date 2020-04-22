This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 22 April, 2020
Gardaí investigate after video spreads on social media showing serious hit-and-run in Wexford

A video of the incident has been shared widely on social media.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 22 Apr 2020, 4:19 PM
1 hour ago 15,269 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5081202
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a man was seriously injured during a violent incident in Enniscorthy, Wexford, yesterday evening. 

Officers received reports of what they described as an altercation between a large group of men at Fr Murphy Park in the town. 

Upon arrival at the scene, Gardaí observed a man lying on the ground outside Saint Senan’s Primary School. The man in his 40s was taken to Wexford General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Following inquiries, it was reported that a Silver Opel Meriva collided with the man at this location and then left the scene.

A video shared on social media showed two groups of men, who both appeared to be armed with weapons, fighting each other. 

The car mounts onto a green area before doubling back, sending a man into the air. It then drives out of shot. 

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are currently investigating the potential link between a burnt out car on the South Slob in County Wexford and the incidents at Fr Murphy Park and Saint Senan’s Primary School.

“A man in his early 20s has been arrested in connection with this incident and is currently being detained at Wexford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. A full investigation is currently underway at Enniscorthy Garda Station.

“Gardaí at Enniscorthy are appealing for anyone with information in relation to these incidents to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam and footage from pedestrians) who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to Gardaí.”

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

