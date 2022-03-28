#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 28 March 2022
Team of detectives continue to investigate attack that left Cork man critical

The incident happened on Saturday at a house in the McCurtain Villas area of the city.

By Niall O'Connor Monday 28 Mar 2022, 6:54 PM
1 hour ago 2,715 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5723305
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
A TEAM OF detectives have been tasked with investigating an aggravated burglary in Cork last weekend in which a man was critically injured. 

Around 4pm on Saturday, a man forced his way into a property in McCurtain Villas in Cork and assaulted a man in his 20s.

The victim was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated where his condition was described as critical.

A woman in her 60s, the injured man’s mother, was also assaulted during the incident and was brought to the same hospital for treatment. Her injuries were understood to be non life-threatening.

Sources have told The Journal that the man was beaten multiple times about the head with a hammer. No arrests have been made as yet. 

Gardaí believe that the attacker was captured on CCTV in the area and they are carrying out enquiries to establish the motive for the attack. 

Gardaí asking anyone who was in the area from 3.30pm to 4.30pm who may have witnessed anything to come forward, especially anyone who may have camera footage, including dash cam footage, from this area.

 Anyone with any information is asked to contact Anglesea Garda station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

