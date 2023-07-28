Justice Minister announces €10m in emergency fund to pay for garda overtime in Dublin

THE JUSTICE MINISTER will announce later today that an emergency extra €10m will be given to the garda organisation to pay for overtime on Dublin’s streets.

The announcement comes as the issue of insufficient numbers of gardaí to respond to calls hit the headlines this week after an assault on US tourist Stephen Termini near Store Street garda station.

As the controversy about under resourced gardaí saw political and community leaders criticise the Government, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said she believed that the city was a safe place.

At a public meeting this week Assistant Commissioner Angela Willis, who has responsibility for policing in Dublin, said the force was “down on numbers we would want to have.”

Her comments came after it was revealed earlier this week that the number of gardaí in Dublin’s north inner city is down almost 4% since the start of the year.

Later today McEntee will announce that the funding will be used to fill a gap in the policing overtime budget to put more Gardaí on patrol in the capital.

It will be made immediately available and will provide for 240,000 extra Garda hours, or 20,000 extra Garda shifts, in the Dublin Metropolitan Region to the end of the year.

Minister McEntee will make the announcement while attending the latest Garda graduation ceremony in the Garda College in Templemore.

Minister McEntee will also claim that recruitment into An Garda Síochána is gathering pace, with bigger intakes every 11 weeks.

“I am very pleased to provide An Garda Síochána with this significant funding boost, which will go straight to funding extra high visibility policing on the streets of our capital.

“I have informed the Commissioner that it is being made exclusively available for overtime in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

“Dublin is a great city to live in, work in and visit and I am committed to increasing the number of Gardaí on our streets to ensure people feel safe, and to build stronger, safer communities,” she said.

Commissioner Drew Harris will not be in Templemore for the event and will be represented by deputy Commissioner Ann Marie McMahon.