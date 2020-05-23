Woman (50s) dies after car crash in Kildare

A WOMAN IN her 50s has died after being hit by a car in Kildare.

The collision occurred at around 4.30pm on the R418 at Nicholastown near Athy on Wednesday.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was airlifted from the scene to Beaumont Hospital where she was pronounced dead today. The driver of the car, a man in his 70s, was also taken for medical treatment.

A garda spokesman said: “A full examination of the crash site and car was carried out by Garda Forensic Collison Investigators and PSV officers. The coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged. A Garda family liaison officer has been appointed in the case.

“Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Athy Station on 059-8634210 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”