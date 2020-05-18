Man (40s) dies in Cork road crash

A MAN IN his 40s has died following a crash on the N22 near Ovens in Cork.

The incident happened at around 11.15am, gardaí said.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene when the car he was travelling in collided with a lorry.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place as Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí at Gurranabraher are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the N22 between 10.50am and 11.15am to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”